A Recession Is Coming and These 4 Steps Will Help You Profit

The Great Recession ended in 2009 and investors have enjoyed a record bull market run, but there are an increasing number of recession warnings that have taken shape.

Duke University finance professor Champbell R. Harvey is the latest economist warning of an inbound recession.

Harvey also is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, which provides the official start and end dates of expansions and contractions, and he has one of the most rigorous recession stress tests.

According to Bloomberg, Harvey is no alarmist. In fact, he’s a “sober-minded researcher.”

However, in a recent YouTube discussion, Harvey cited four signals that tell him a recession is eminent.

The Duke-CFO Global Business Outlook survey, which we wrote about here on Money & Markets last week. The survey of the Chief Financial Officers for U.S. companies showed 48.1% of them expect a recession in the next six months, and that number skyrockets to 69% for a recession by late 2020. The “realization of anti-growth protectionism.” Simply put, tariffs and the escalating trade war with China. Market volatility, which has generally been on the rise for the past few months. The most important clue, Harvey says, is the yield curve inversion. Harvey hones in on the five-year Treasury, which is lower than the yield on the three-month Treasury. According to Harvey’s research, when this inversion occurs for longer than a full, 90-day quarter, a recession will occur in the next 12 to 18 months. The inversion first appeared on March 7 and we crossed the 90-day threshold this month, so all four criteria have been met. Harvey says this model has delivered no false signals in the modern era.

Of course, the next recession is inevitable so there’s no better time than now to begin preparing.

The next steps you should take, per Bloomberg: