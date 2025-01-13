Money & Markets Daily: The 5

It’s time to get on the fast track to stock profits — with the five things you need to make money this week … in just five minutes.

Let’s get started!

Jobs Report Hamper U.S. Stocks

The market downturn that started Friday following last Friday’s strong payroll data seems poised to extend into this week.

Companies added 256,000 jobs in December, compared to analysts’ expectations of just 165,000.

Stocks and bonds extended losses from late last week into today as Wall Street is cutting bets on another interest rate cut coming in the near future. S&P 500 futures were down 0.75% Monday morning, while Nasdaq futures were off 1.1%.

Two commodities that are winning are oil and the U.S. dollar:

The call skew of oil options has risen to its highest point since October 2024, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has hit its highest market since 2022.

The oil spike was prompted by new U.S. sanctions against Russian oil, which threaten to further crimp supplies. Oil prices have rallied to a five-month high.

The dollar moved higher against both the Euro and the U.K. pound Monday morning.

Change in the New Year

The new year is a perfect time to mix it up and try something new.

That’s why Money & Markets Daily is going to look a little different in the future. Here’s what you can expect:

On Wednesdays, we’re starting a new Chart of the Week feature. We’ll show you the data we’re tracking — and the investment ideas lying under the surface.

Thursdays are our chance to highlight incredible opportunities we’re seeing in the markets.

Matt Clark will send his valuable market and economic insights on Fridays now.

We can’t wait to show you what we have in store with these changes in 2025!

The Death of One App … The Birth of Another

In oral arguments Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on whether to uphold a lower court ruling to potentially ban the popular app TikTok because of national security issues.

If the ruling is sustained, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, either has to sell the app to American buyers — which it’s unlikely to do — or the app will be blocked from U.S. devices.

The argument is that ByteDance is a Chinese company and that ownership is a national security risk that can only be halted by a ban or selling of the company outright.

It has prompted a migration to another ByteDance app: Lemon8.

Downloads of the Instagram-like app spiked to 5 million in December 2024 as TikTok creators have started pushing followers to download Lemon8 as the January 19 ban closes in.

Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL) app stores could face hefty fines if they ban the app but still offer it in stores.

Sometimes AI Hurts More Than Helps

Apple placed a big bet on its new Apple Intelligence and went all-in with its latest iPhone 16 model in 2024.

But it didn’t seem to help sales as the company reported a 5% drop in global sales and gave up ground to its Chinese rivals in the final quarter of the year.

Apple’s biggest problem is that its Apple Intelligence features are unavailable in its largest market outside of the U.S. … China.

The company has yet to find a Chinese company to partner with on features like AI writing assistance and image generation.

According to Bloomberg, Apple sales declined 2% for the year while the wider market expanded by 4%.

Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

With a potential TikTok ban looming, we want to know what you think.

Should the U.S. should ban the social media app TikTok?

Vote in our latest Money & Markets Daily poll now.

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you %NAME% for taking the quiz/survey/feedback.

We have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Chief Research Analyst, Money & Markets