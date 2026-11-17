Nvidia (NVDA) is reporting its earnings later today… for the first time since founder Jensen Huang was ousted as CEO.

This time, the quarterly numbers barely matter.

Wall Street’s real concern will be the company’s succession plan… and any glimpse of what life after Jensen looks like for the world’s premier chipmaker.

So, what should we expect… and should we buy shares in front of the release?

Let’s talk about that.

You know me. I leave my ego at the door when I invest. I don’t trade on gut instinct, and I don’t pretend to have some special insight into a company that nobody else has.

I build systems.

Cold, hard, objective systems that measure a stock’s attractiveness using testable criteria.

My Green Zone Power Ratings system breaks down a stock based on its momentum, size, volatility, value, quality and growth factors.

It often alerts us to hidden gems… and potential landmines… months or years before they show up on Wall Street’s radar.

But they’re not going to tell us much about the risks of government investigations, export curbs or other fallout from CEO sex scandals.

If Nvidia were rated “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish,” we could weigh these unknown risks against the strong objective ratings and make a judgment call on whether the potential reward justifies the risks.

But Nvidia doesn’t rate as “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish.”

In fact, it rates as distinctly “Bearish.”

The shares rate phenomenally well on their quality and growth factors… and downright awful everywhere else.

My system is telling us that Nvidia isn’t worth the risk right now.

But what about the rest of its peers in the semiconductor space?

Let’s see what my system says.

Today, we’re going to do something a little different.

We’ll run a sector X-ray of the broader chip sector, using the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) as our base. SOXX tracks the performance of U.S.-listed semiconductor and semiconductor equipment companies. (I ran a similar X-ray of the global semiconductor sector last month.)

Semiconductors have become a proxy for the overall AI trade.

Let’s jump in!

That’s an ugly pie chart.

Of the 30 semiconductor stocks tracked by SOXX, only one rates as “Bullish,” meaning a score of 60 or higher out of 100. (For those new to my system, “Bullish” rated stocks outperform the S&P 500 by double on average over the following year.)

Thirteen rate as “Neutral,” and a solid majority rate as “Bearish.”

Of course, the devil is always in the details. Let’s keep digging to see what we can find.

Where Do Semiconductor Stocks Pick Up Points?

The Green Zone Power Rating system is a composite score based on six primary factors: momentum, size, volatility, value, quality and growth, each of which comprises several sub-factors.

Let’s see where these semiconductor stocks tend to rate the best.

Impressively, 29 out of 30 rate as “Bullish” on their quality factors. With the AI boom in full swing, semiconductor stocks are minting money, and it’s showing up in their profit margins.

It’s also showing up in their growth rates. Better than two-thirds of the semiconductor stocks rate as “Bullish” on their growth factors.

After that, it starts getting a little iffy. Fewer than half of the stocks rate as “Bullish” on momentum, and virtually none rate as “Bullish” on their value or volatility factors.

Semiconductor stocks have long had a reputation for being cyclical, and you can see it in low volatility scores. The durability of the AI infrastructure boom has made the sector less cyclical, with less earnings volatility. But the share prices themselves remain as volatile as ever.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Let’s take a look at the entire sector from the top down. I ranked every stock in the SOXX ETF by its Green Zone Power Rating, and this is how it looks:

Micron Technology (MU) really jumps off the page. Not only is it the only “Bullish” rated stock overall, but it’s also one of only two to be rated as “Bullish” on value.

This is one of the highest-quality stocks in the entire U.S. stock market. Its growth rates are off the charts… and it’s still objectively cheap.

I’d add that Micron is a proud member of my Infinite Momentum Tech Titans portfolio. My system has identified it as one of the 10 Nasdaq 100 stocks most likely to lead the market higher over the following four weeks.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today