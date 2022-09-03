As a business editor in Greenville, South Carolina, I covered the transportation industry often.

I asked the general manager of the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) why the airport was called “international” when there were no overseas passenger flights.

The reason was simple: GSP is a hub for air cargo flights to and from Germany due to BMW’s presence in the upstate area.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 97-rated air cargo Power Stock outsourcing aircraft and crew to ship cargo around the globe.

Air Cargo Transportation Demand Soars

The quickest way your Amazon order gets across the country is to ship it by air.

And it’s become more important for retailers to deliver to customers fast.

This week’s Power Stock is a company that does everything from providing aircraft and crew to performing maintenance on its air cargo fleet:

It earns a “Strong Bullish” 97 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! The company reported a 25.5% increase in sales from 2020 to 2021.

Its stock is just 1.8% from its 52-week high.

This $2.8 billion global leader in air cargo transportation is on pace to crush the broader market.

Air Cargo Revenue Recovers After COVID Hit

The air cargo industry took a big hit during COVID.

But the industry had a nice rebound with record revenue in 2021:



The chart above shows the growth of the air cargo industry worldwide.

As you can see, revenue from air cargo jumped 72.9% from pre-COVID 2020 to 2021!

This indicates positive momentum in the air cargo industry.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I discuss this "Strong Bullish" air cargo stock. It earns a 97 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X over the next 12 months.

