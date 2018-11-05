Analyst Warns: ‘Housing Bubble 2.0’ About to Pop

Bond yields and mortgage rates jumped again Friday after another strong jobs report, with the 30-year mortgage rate topping 5 percent for the first time in seven years, signaling the housing bubble could be about to pop.

Forbes contributor and Clarity Financial analyst Jesse Colombo noted the rise on Twitter, calling it the end of the second housing bubble, the last being just before the great recession in 2007.

“This is going to end Housing Bubble 2.0, which was never an organic housing boom, but a temporary boom fueled by artificially low interest rates. Much of our bogus economic recovery is predicated on Housing Bubble 2.0, so this is a worrisome development,” he tweeted.

Considering many recessions begin as a housing bubble that has burst, this could be a harbinger of things to come regarding the economy.

Per Mortgage News Daily: