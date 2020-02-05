Analyst: Tesla ‘Stock Is Going to Get Absolutely Clobbered’

Shares of Tesla stock have been skyrocketing higher by the minute with thousands of first-time buyers lining up to get a piece of the electric car maker.

According to trading application Robinhood, a big favorite among millennial investors, 12,000 traders bought Tesla stock for the first time ever Monday — and that was way back when it was trading for “only” around $700 a share.

But not everyone is convinced it will last and some are calling Tesla, which has risen more than 110% in 2020, a massive bubble that will leave a lot of people holding the bag when it finally bursts.

Shares were trading above $950 a share after rising 20-plus percent both Monday and Tuesday before then falling with a sharp sell-off right before the market close.

Much of Tesla’s recent run, some say, is due to a massive short covering FOMO — fear of missing out — among investors not yet positioned.