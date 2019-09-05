Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, DionyMed gambles with a Big Tech tactic, Planet 13 grabs more market share in Las Vegas, Consortium struggles to keep up with construction, Tilt attempts a turnaround and Origin House offers an opportunity for a deal arbitrage.

