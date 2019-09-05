Select Page

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, Sept. 5

Posted by | Sep 5, 2019 | ,

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, Sept. 5

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, DionyMed gambles with a Big Tech tactic, Planet 13 grabs more market share in Las Vegas, Consortium struggles to keep up with construction, Tilt attempts a turnaround and Origin House offers an opportunity for a deal arbitrage.

Check back each Thursday afternoon for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.

Recommended For You

recession Morgan Stanley yield curve inversion bond

30-Year Treasury Bond Sinks to Record Low as Recession Worries Rise

passive investing Michael Burry bubble

‘The Big Short’s’ Burry Has Found the Next Market Bubble

Market Data by TradingView