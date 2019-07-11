Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, July 11

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas discusses Canadian producer Sundial Growers’ pursuit of a NASDAQ IPO registration. He also talks about another cannabis ETF listed on the NYSE this week.

Other topics Planas talks about include Ontario, Canada adding 50 new cannabis stores, Canopy Growth terminating CEO Bruce Linton and a recent study that reveals a way to stop teen smoking.

