Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, July 25

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Canadian pot sales rose 15% up to $85 million in May, the third straight month of double-digit sales growth and this growth will continue. Further south, Columbia Care, a $90 million international cannabis company, is launching a $25 million share buyback program. And fresh on the heels of CannTrust’s fraud, the FDA accuses American cannabis producer Curaleaf Inc. of making unfounded medical claims about its products.

