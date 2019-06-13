Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, June 13

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On today’s episode, Planas discusses the burgeoning hemp industry and its expansion, why Colorado dispensaries are set for fast growth, the 21% month-over-month growth of marijuana sales in Massachusetts and why pot sales are on their way to outpacing Taco Bell.

Annual U.S. cannabis sales for 2018 reached $9 billion – that’s nearly 3 times the size of the e-cigarette market, but still just a fraction of U.S. market potential for cannabis. And this past Monday, Governor Greg Abbott signed the Texas House Bill into law. The bill allows the state to grow and process hemp and CBD.

