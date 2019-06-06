This is the first episode of “Marijuana Markets: A POTcast,” on Money and Markets, featuring Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On today’s episode, Planas discusses the Farm Bill and hemp legalization, OrganiGram Holdings (OGRMF) news, the effect trade wars will have on the cannabis sector and news that Illinois has voted to legalize recreational marijuana, which is exciting news for investors.

Check back each Thursday afternoon for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.