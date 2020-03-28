Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas talks about the impacts of a recession on the cannabis sector as the coronavirus (COVID-19) forces many businesses to close and unemployment to skyrocket — at least temporarily.

The cannabis market is already responding to the coronavirus. Sales of edibles are up as users fret over lung health. States are coming out in support of cannabis by declaring it an “essential” service. Planas take a look at whether that’s enough to support the sector through a recession.

In the second half of Marijuana Markets: a POTcast, Planas talks about how Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTC: CWBHF) is getting a $10 million credit line from JPMorgan — and acquiring Abacus Health, a CBD competitor. Finally, Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC: CURLF) reported fourth quarter and year-end results. Planas lets you know whether these were good moves or not.

More About Marijuana Markets: A POTcast

Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money & Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.