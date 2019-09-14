Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

New deals in the U.S and Canada point to evolution in the cannabis sector. Aurora Cannabis ditched it’s 10.5% stake in The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD). Instead, Aurora bought a private organic producer: Whistler Cannabis Co. Medicine Man Technologies bought up 22 dispensaries in the past week, despite its balance sheet’s shortcoming.

Editor’s note: The POTcast used to run on Thursdays but we’re switching it up to Saturdays moving forward.

