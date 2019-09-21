Select Page

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Saturday, Sept. 21

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

Aurora Cannabis reported its quarterly earnings last week and shares fell 20% as investors dumped the stock. I dig into the numbers to reveal why Aurora’s struggles aren’t over yet. I pit the strategy and position of Aurora against Canopy Growth Corp and tell you which is the better buy.

Check back each Thursday afternoon for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.

