Aurora Cannabis reported its quarterly earnings last week and shares fell 20% as investors dumped the stock. I dig into the numbers to reveal why Aurora’s struggles aren’t over yet. I pit the strategy and position of Aurora against Canopy Growth Corp and tell you which is the better buy.

