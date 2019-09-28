Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

The vaping crisis has claimed eight lives so far and the FDA and the CDC are looking into 450 cases potentially linked to the vaping respiratory illness. Health officials think it could be due to a chemical additive in black market products. And the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate vote on the SAFE Banking Act. If passed (it has been passed by the House), it will allow financial institutions to work with cannabis companies in states where the plant is legal.

