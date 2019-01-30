Second Chinese National Arrested, Accused of Stealing Tech From Apple

With the U.S. and China currently meeting to settle the ongoing trade war, the FBI has arrested and accused a Chinese national working for Apple of stealing technology and trade secrets for a Chinese competitor.

Spying, intellectual property and tech theft by China is at the center of the standoff between Washington and Beijing in the ongoing tariffs battle. China has a plan in place, Made in China 2025, to become a world leader in high-tech fields like robotics and autonomous vehicles by 2025.

The U.S. is of course worried about its own leadership in the fields being eroded.

The employee, Jizhong Chen, was seen taking photographs in a sensitive work area and another employee reported it.

Per NBC Bay Area: