If the Bear is Nigh, What Should Retirement Savers Do?

Excluding Thursday’s dead cat bounce, October has been dreadful for the stock market and likely your 401(k) retirement fund.

The S&P 500 is the main measuring stick for U.S. stocks and it has slid more than 9 percent since Oct. 3. The Nadaq composite, home of many popular tech stocks, has dipped more than 11 percent.

Much of the slide can be attributed to rising interest rates scaring investors away, and there’s still a ways to go before we officially enter bear market territory.

But what does all of this market volatility mean those saving for retirement should do?

According to a recent article published on Humble Dollar and re-published by MarketWatch, you should assume low investment returns and sock away extra cash to compensate, as well as be ready to cut your spending for a year or two until things start to turn around should the market go against you.

Per MarketWatch: