Bad Chart of the Day: Bearish Wedge Breakdown in Matrix Service (MTRX)

Posted by | Oct 24, 2018 |

As you can see on the chart above, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:  MTRX), a company that provides maintenance and construction services for petroleum refining and storage facilities, just had a bearish wedge breakdown.

My team of traders point out that wedges are reversal patterns that motion a trend change within a narrowing range.

This bearish technical signal indicates the company’s share price may decline up to 10% over the near-term.

My team says to consider going short on MTRX today.

