Berkshire’s Charlie Munger: ‘Driving Rich People Out is Pretty Dumb’

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is 95 years old, and he’s a straight shooter who’s never been known to mince words.

And Munger has some thoughts about high-tax states like New York, Connecticut and California driving rich people and large companies like Amazon away, like what’s happened with Amazon this week in New York.

“It’s been serious. Driving the rich people out is pretty dumb if you’re a state or a city,” Munger said to CNBC’s Becky Quick in an interview that aired Friday. “They’re old. They keep your hospitals busy. They don’t burden your schools, the police department, your prisons. They give a lot. Who wouldn’t want rich people?”

The comments come on the heels of “wealth tax” ideas coming fast and furious from the far left, and the announcement that Amazon is scrapping plans for a New York City headquarters in Long Island, in part because Democrat politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are throwing a fit.

Amazon, run by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos (for now at least), opted to pick a number of winning cities rather than just one. And while the Long Island plan has been abandoned, Amazon still plans to open a new operations facility in Nashville, Tenn., and another project in Arlington, Va.

Per MarketWatch: