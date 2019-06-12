Bernie Hits Campaign Trail to Stump for Socialism Amid GOP Attacks

While President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans have painted the entire 2020 Democratic field as “socialists,” Bernie Sanders is embracing the designation as he hits the campaign trail to try and convince America that so-called “Democratic Socialism” is the only path to defeating “authoritarianism.”

Mitch McConnell: “Remember what Margaret Thatcher said about socialism. She said, ‘The problem with socialism is pretty soon you run out of other people’s money.’”

So while his fellow Democratic candidates shun the designation, the Independent Vermont senator will reportedly give a speech today in which he will argue that the U.S. has guaranteed civil rights for all, and the next step is economic rights that include universal health care, a cleaner environment and the right to “as much education as one needs to succeed in our society.”

“We must recognize that in the 21st century, in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, economic rights are human rights,” he will say, according to his campaign. “This is what I mean by democratic socialism.”

Sanders trails former Vice President Joe Biden in national polls and voter surveys, and he’s looking to fend off a hard-charging Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., by outlining his vision for the country, which includes housing, a job, a secure retirement and more.

Sanders will look to sway voters into taking “the next step forward and guarantee every man, woman and child in our country” health care, education, a “decent job,” affordable housing, and a full retirement while living in a “clean environment.”

Trump, of course, refers to Sanders as “Crazy Bernie,” saying the United States will look like Venezuela with a socialist in charge, and vowing that America will never be a socialist country.

“Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” Trump said during the annual State of the Union address. “America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination and control. We are born free, and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

Just this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused the Democrats of looking to institute “full-scale socialism.”

“They want to turn us into sort of a Western European socialist country,” he said. “Remember what Margaret Thatcher said about socialism. She said, ‘The problem with socialism is pretty soon you run out of other people’s money.’ That’s where they are and that’s why we need to beat them next year.”

Sanders will reportedly counterattack by claiming Trump and his “fellow oligarchs” are perfectly fine with corporate socialism.

“They may hate Democratic Socialism because it benefits working people, but they absolutely love corporate socialism that enriches Trump and other billionaires,” Sanders will reportedly say, noting a number of bailouts given during the 2008 financial crisis, and bailouts to U.S. farmers this year and last summer that were hurt in Trump’s trade wars.

But Sanders won’t just attack Trump in his speech. He will also emphasize an interest in taking a stand for the working class and combating income inequality, while explaining that socialism and capitalism can coexist together.

According to polling, the public is split on socialism, though, Democrats are, of course, more in favor of it.

According to a recent Monmouth University poll, 57% of adults said socialism isn’t compatible with American values while only 29% said that it was. The poll, conducted April 11 to 15, also showed that just 42% of Americans have a negative view of socialism, with 45% neutral and 10% with a positive view. About 50% of Democrats said socialism is compatible with American values while 32% said it is not.