Bernie Slaps Biden for Downplaying China’s Economic Threat to US

Senator Bernie Sanders is hoping to set himself apart from the rest of the competition — particularly his chief rival in former Vice President Joe Biden — on a signature issue where President Donald Trump also has focused much of his attention: trade.

Biden, who entered the race a week ago, leads Sanders in most polls, and he raised a few eyebrows Wednesday by downplaying the economic threat China poses to the United States, even mocking Beijing at an Iowa campaign stop.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said.

Sanders is making his case against Biden, highlighting that he’s been against the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreements, and even took a shot at the former vice president on Twitter.

Since the China trade deal I voted against, America has lost over 3 million manufacturing jobs. It’s wrong to pretend that China isn’t one of our major economic competitors. When we are in the White House we will win that competition by fixing our trade policies. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 2, 2019

Sanders wasn’t alone in his criticism as even Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, took a shot at Biden in a tweet of his own.

This will not age well. https://t.co/IJ8vkPJ5SV — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 1, 2019

The Biden campaign has yet to respond, but Trump won traditional manufacturing states like Pennsylvania (Biden’s home state), Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016 by promising to get U.S. trade imbalances in check, particularly by cracking down on China.

The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, and there are hopes a new trade agreement with China will be reached soon.

Per CNBC: