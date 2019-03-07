Bernstein Strategist: Stock Market Recovery Is ‘Exhausted’

With equities crushing expectations in 2019 after a volatile fourth quarter in 2018, everything is rosy on Wall Street, right?

Not so fast, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. strategist Noah Weisberger says.

The S&P 500’s return to September’s record highs will take longer than most market forecasters are predicting, even though its already within 5 percent of September’s record 2,930.75. According to Weisberger, the cyclical-led rebound has “mostly exhausted itself” and further gains will be hard to come by given a worsening slowdown in the global economy.

The firm’s model points to August for when the market completes its recovery. The S&P 500 closed Wednesday at 2,772.

Per Bloomberg: