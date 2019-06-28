Everyone — including the big banks of Wall Street — has been bracing for the fated trade meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit this weekend.

The world’s two largest economies are set to meet Saturday as they try to hash out a prolonged trade deal that has seen both countries launch tit-for-tat tariffs at each other, and the markets have been surging since Trump announced the meeting a little over a week ago.

Wall Street strategists believe the meetings may not amount to much, though. A cease-fire seems to be a common conclusion to the talks, but there is some concern on whether Trump will continue with his threat of more tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese exports to stack on top of the 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of goods already in place.

“With both sides expressing a desire to resume talks, we see increasing chances of some sort of ‘ceasefire,’ in which the two sides will agree to halt further escalation of tariffs and/or non-tariff barriers while high-level negotiations take place,” Barclays said.

June has been a marquee month for the stock market, and that may actually hinder progress on a new deal, Bank of America told CNBC.

“We think it will be difficult to bridge the gap because the strength of US equity markets and the Fed’s dovish turn have greatly reduced the pressure on the US to compromise,” BofA said.

Here’s what all the major banks on Wall Street are saying about the impending talks, per CNBC: