Yesterday, nearly 10 stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange traded higher for every one stock that traded lower — an unusually lopsided (and bullish) ratio.

Those animal spirits have also carried over to today’s session, where we’re seeing a similarly bullish ratio of 9-to-1.

Today, we’ll have a look at the widely followed Nasdaq 100 index, which is comprised of the largest 100 stocks trading on the Nasdaq exchange and is notoriously “tech-heavy.”

We’ll see which Nasdaq 100 stocks are catching the strongest bids…

I will also assess these stocks’ longer-term potential through the lens of my proprietary Green Zone Power Rating system, which rates stocks between 0 and 100 across six factors proven to drive market-beating returns.

Let’s get to it!

Before You Get Too Excited About This Rally

As of this morning, the Nasdaq 100 remains 14.5% from its February 19 high. This is after reaching a low of -23% on April 8, a day before Trump announced the current 90-day pause on across-the-board tariffs originally announced on April 2.

But get this…

Individual stocks in the index are showing a massive range of drawdown depth — between -1% and -63%.

That’s incredible!

Whereas Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) needs to rally just a percent or two before reaching “new highs” territory … The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) will need to gain 168% from here to recover its 63% drawdown.

I should have mentioned that stocks bounced yesterday when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects “there will be a de-escalation” in Trump’s U.S.-China trade war in the “very near future.”

It’s an encouraging signal, for sure.

But based on one quick study I ran this morning, it appears many investors are using the news as an excuse to buy the market’s most beaten-down names.

Here’s a scatterplot of Nasdaq 100 stocks. On the x-axis is the depth of drawdown for each stock, while the y-axis shows how strongly each has rallied off Monday’s close (as of 9:35 a.m. ET this morning):

The inverse relationship seen here is an indication of investors’ enthusiasm to buy the index’s “biggest losers.”

Is that a good idea?

Probably not.

The “Green Zone Advantage”

Another quick study I ran showed that low-drawdown stocks are rated far better on my Green Zone Power Rating system than high-drawdown stocks:

For reference, a Green Zone rating of 21 is “Bearish” and just one point away from my “High-Risk” category.

Meanwhile, a rating of 55 is “neutral,” but just five points shy of earning “bullish” status.

Long-time Green Zone Fortunes subscribers know well that buying stocks with higher ratings is key to building a portfolio of market-beating stocks over the long run.

So I’ll caution you against using the depth of a stock’s current drawdown as a proxy for “good value” if you’re looking to buy this dip!

What’s more, while the Nasdaq 100 is one of the most popular stock indexes … it by no means is the “only game in town,” and may, in fact, lead you to invest in poorly-rated stocks.

Consider one final study for today…

My Green Zone Fortunes portfolio currently holds 26 stocks versus the 100 stocks in the Nasdaq 100.

I ran them all through my Green Zone Power Rating system to see how our portfolio compares … is it poised for more market-beating returns ahead?

You bet it is! Have a look…

As you can see here, the average overall rating of the 26 stocks I’ve recommended in Green Zone Fortunes is a “Bullish” 71 out of 100. That compares to a “Bearish” average rating of 39 out of 100 for the Nasdaq 100.

What’s more, not only does our portfolio rank higher on my system’s overall rating … it beats out the Nasdaq 100 on each of the system’s six individual factors, with the exception of Quality, where the two tie.

All told, I truly believe my Green Zone Fortunes portfolio is “the better way” … whether or not we actually see meaningful de-escalation of the trade war, as Bessent is hinting we will.

