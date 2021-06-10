In November 2020, biotech analysts could not get enough of one particular stock after the company got a big break from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

At the time, the FDA ruled it had enough evidence to support approval of Biogen Inc.’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

On Monday, the government approved aducanumab, better known as Aduhelm.

The announcement sent Biogen’s stock through the roof. It jumped as much as 60% before cutting some of those gains.

Biogen Stock Trades Flat Before FDA Announcement

Headwinds for Biogen Stock

However, the approval came with two huge caveats:

An outside panel of experts did not endorse the treatment. It described the data shown during drug trials as “unconvincing.”

Biogen executives said they would charge $56,000 per year for the new treatment — five times more than expectations.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I examine the approval of this Alzheimer’s treatment and what it means for Biogen and the broader biotech industry. I also tell you whether Biogen’s stock is a buy or not after this big news.