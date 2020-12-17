My 19-year-old son just told me he wants to invest in the stock market.

So, I ran through my normal points: “Invest only what you are prepared to lose.” “Invest in what interests you.”

But I also told him that one way to invest without picking through individual companies is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

You can buy and sell ETFs the same way you buy and sell shares of any stock.

An ETF is just a basket of stocks. Some ETFs only hold stocks that belong in a particular sector (think: technology, health care or agriculture).

Investors buy ETFs as a way to invest in a broad sector that they think will rise. That way, they don’t have to spend time poring over stock charts and data of individual companies.

Biotech ETF to Buy in 2021

After that conversation with my son, I compared four of the most common ETFs on the market today:

PowerShares Nasdaq 100 Index ETF (Nasdaq: QQQ).

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSE: VTI).

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSE: IWB).

ETFs: A Good Run in 2020

As you can see from this chart, QQQ delivered the biggest return of the four ETFs I compared — returning 43% year-to-date.

But I dug deeper and found an even better ETF to buy. It’s crushed QQQ this year, and I’m convinced that will continue well into 2021.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you the biotech ETF to buy for 2021.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific ETF helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis of each one.

