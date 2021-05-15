In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, we tell you where we think biotech stocks are headed after the recent tech sell-off.

Biotech stocks were once the darling of the stock market.

The SPDR Biotech Fund Index (NYSE: XBI) tracks companies focused on developing therapeutics and using genetics. The fund rose 70% from May 2020 to February 2021.

Biotech Index Reaches New High in 2021

But, since February, investor sentiment in the biotech industry has cooled and prices have fallen nearly 30%.

Does this present a buy opportunity?

In today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, Adam O’Dell, Charles Sizemore and I look at the biotech industry and give you our take on where it’s heading.