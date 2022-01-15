It’s tough to stomach a 35% drop in any asset.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, bitcoin — the most popular cryptocurrency — hit a record value of more than $68,000 per coin.

It rocketed to that valuation in just 12 years. That’s impressive!

But the last two months haven’t been kind to cryptos, due to a hawkish Federal Reserve and the omicron variant of COVID-19.

It’s making investors more cautious.

Bitcoin Drops 35% in 90 Days

Because of that risk aversion, bitcoin fell 35% off its November 2021 high — the price dipped below $40,000 earlier this week — and other cryptos have fallen just as hard.

There was a rebound midweek, but rising inflation and uncertainty related to high-growth tech stocks (which crypto trades close to) isn’t a great sign for crypto’s near-term future.

However, my dive into the crypto space has uncovered different ways to invest in this emerging market. And it doesn’t involve the high-profile names you are used to hearing.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you how you can invest in this discovery.

My Cryptocurrency Resolution for 2022

In the most recent episode of our video series Investing With Charles, Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore and I talked about our resolutions for the new year.

Pro tip: Watch it here.

I’ve resolved to learn more about cryptocurrencies … so, I’ve been doing a lot of digging.

The recent crypto sell-off gave me pause, but I know there’s potential in this sector.

I’ve already learned quite a bit, and in this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I share what I’ve discovered. I also give you a potential play for gains, even as cryptos struggle.

