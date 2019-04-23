A pair of Bank of America economists said in a recent note that the inverted Treasury yield curve is no longer a reliable sign of recession and actually what matters most is the level of the curve itself.

The Fed actually is flirting with inversion, likely because its policymakers see its waning predictive power in a low-yield, global environment, Bank of America’s Ethan Harris and Aditya Bhave said.

Economists and those in academia have been studying the yield curve for decades. University of Chicago economist Reuben Kessel was one of the first to tie term spreads to the phases of the economic cycle back in 1965. Researchers in 1998 concluded that the 10-year and 3-month Treasury spread performed better than any other indicator at signaling a future recession.

That could be about to change again in 2019.

