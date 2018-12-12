How a No-Confidence Vote Can Overthrow a British Prime Minister

British Prime Minster Theresa May is fighting for her political life today as Parliament is set to vote on whether it has confidence in her leadership after the latest Brexit debacle.

The BBC posted an article today with exactly how the process works to overthrow the Prime Minister. As the leader of the conservative party, May depends on the support of the MPs, or Members of Parliament, and at least 15 percent of the Tory MPs — or 48 total MPs — must write a letter challenging her leadership, which has already occurred.

A secret ballot will be cast today between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the East Coast of the U.S. to determine May’s fate.

To win and remain in power, May needs 159 votes, or half of her MPs, plus one. If that happens she’ll be immune to another challenge for a full year.

If she loses, there will be a new contest for leadership and she will be barred from participating.

There’s also a third option: May wins but only by a few votes, which might persuade her to resign, resulting in the aforementioned leadership contest.

Per the BBC: