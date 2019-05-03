Brodrick: 3 Tidal Wave Trends in Cannabis

I was recently at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference in Toronto, and I came away very impressed. Not just with great companies, but with three trends that are about to wash over the entire cannabis industry. Trends that could reshape it from top to bottom — and offer all sorts of opportunities for smart investors.

Now here are the three big trends in this booming industry …

No. 1: Sustainable Hemp

From clothing to fibers for other materials, we’re about to see a hemp revolution. Especially with recent changes in US law regarding hemp farming.

Along with being used to make CBD, hemp can be used to make clothing and all sorts of materials. And that’s just the start. A legal expert at the conference, Brent Johnson, said that we don’t even have the machines (yet) to process hemp into a myriad of goods — but those machines and that tech is coming.

“The hemp space is wide open for commercial development,” Johnson said.

Once it arrives, all that tech can be sold at a profit. In fact, the Hemp Business Journal estimates that sales generated by the hemp-CBD market will grow from $390 million in 2018, to one worth approximately $1.3 billion by 2022. Take a look at this chart …

As you can see, that’s a compound annual growth rate of 27.2%!

This party is just getting started. And it’s going to be a doozy.

No. 2: Microencapsulation

That’s a process in which tiny particles are coated by an equally tiny film. It allows pinpoint accuracy in dosing and more predictable absorption into the bloodstream. The main benefit is giving consumers the power to easily and accurately dose themselves when creating their own edibles.

Another upside is longer shelf life, with no degradation up to six months after production.

Multiple big cannabis companies are working on this. The trick is to make it economical. Some are about to crack the code. This could be very exciting indeed.

Health Treatments Beyond CBD

CBD is shorthand for Cannabidiol, one of over 113 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. THC is the stuff that gets you stoned. CBD has medical uses – treating epileptic seizures, arthritis and more.

And in Toronto, I attended a panel discussion with executives representing Emerald Health, Aurora Cannabis, Supreme Cannabis and OrganiGram Holdings. The panelists agreed that demand for CBD exceeds all expectations.

CBD can be harvested from hemp, which made opening the door for it easier. But there are many kinds of cannabis-related medicinal compounds. Another one you should be aware of is cannabinol, or CBN.

CBN’s studied benefits include – so far …

Pain relief

Anti-insomnia

Appetite stimulant

Antibacterial

Anti-convulsive

Promoting bone growth

Treating psoriasis

In addition, CBN has anti-inflammatory properties. So, it can be used to treat conditions triggered by chronic inflammation including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, even Crohn’s disease.

But CBN is best known for something else — as a sedative. Unlike other sedatives, you can’t accidentally kill yourself with CBN. Also, unlike THC, CBN induces little to no intoxicating effects.

There is so much we don’t know about the properties and chemicals in cannabis, because for years, scientists were forbidden from studying it. Now, that door is being flung wide open. There could be a host of new scientific discoveries coming. Watch biotechs in this space very closely.

