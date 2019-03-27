Budget Squeeze: How a Couple Making $500k A Year Still Feels ‘Average’

A CNBC piece about a couple making $500,000 a year has been floating around social media the past couple of days, showing that even many families making six-figures still have little to no emergency savings in their budget.

The family of four lives in New York City, the parents are both lawyers making a half-million dollars a year between them, and yet aside from their 401k savings plan have been able to save very little extra money.

Imagine making that much money and still feeling “average.” It’s all but a slap in the face to actual average American families, but here is their story, per CNBC: