Buffett, Shiller Market Forecast Models Bearish on Stocks

Forecasting where the market is headed is a crap shoot, even for the most seasoned and successful investors. However, investors are always looking for any tidbit hinting where the market is headed, and two of the most notable gurus in the game, Warren Buffett and Robert Shiller, are always looked to for advice.

Both have a stock market valuation method they prefer, and both of those are of course closely followed by financial experts to forecast market trends.

Both Buffett’s and Shiller’s methods indicate annual returns are about to slow drastically and could potentially even decline over the next decade. The forecasts were recently compiled by New York economist and financial expert Stephen Jones for a story by MarketWatch via Investopedia:

What Market Wizards Are Telling Us