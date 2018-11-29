The Bull Market is More Fragile Than It Looks, Here’s Why

The older the record bull market gets, the more cracks begin to show. And a key foundation might be thinner than it looks and close to breaking, a recent Bloomberg article notes.

The S&P 500 Index’s 12-month trailing net profit margin — that is the percentage of sales that make it all the way to the bottom line — hit 10.1 percent as of the third quarter, according to Bloomberg data. That was a milestone. It was the first time the profit margin of the broad market index reached double digits and was the product of a multidecade climb. The S&P 500 entered the 1990s with a profit margin that was half of what it is now. The gain has defied the bull market doubters, and even some worrywart CEOs, who have warned about coming weakness in profits. Analysts expect net profit margins to continue to push higher next year and beyond, to nearly 12 percent in 2020, based on the latest numbers, but there are reasons to question that prediction. The strong job market appears to finally be pushing up wage growth, though still slower than expected. Tariffs are increasing raw material costs. Higher interest rates will lift borrowing costs and create another weight on profits.

The problem, according to Goldman Sachs’ chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin, is that margins aren’t nearly as strong as they appear, and investors have weightings and tech companies to thank.