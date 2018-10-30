Bullish Triangle Breakout for Meridian Bioscience

As you can see on the chart above, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) just had a bullish triangle breakout.

The company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and manufactures, markets and distributes diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies,

My team of traders say this type of breakout is a bullish signal that indicates continued share price appreciation in the near-term.

If this breakout holds the company’s share price could rise nearly 6% over the coming weeks.

