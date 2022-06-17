On today’s Marijuana Market Update, I’ll answer a viewer email about a popular cannabis stock: Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC: JUSHF).

Dan recently emailed me to ask:

Hi! Been watching JUSHF for quite a while and now that it’s around $1.60 per share, do you think we are at the bottom and it presents a solid, long-term buying opportunity?

Thank you for your question, Dan.

First, let’s talk about the company.

Jushi Holdings Inc. Deep Dive

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC: JUSHF) is based in Boca Raton, Florida. It cultivates, processes and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada and Massachusetts.

It also offers hemp-based CBD products under brand names like:

The Bank.

The Lab.

Nira+ Medicinals.

And Tasteology.

Jushi also operates 32 retail locations.

During the first quarter of 2022, JUSHF:

Acquired The Apothecarium, a Las Vegas-based adult-use and medical cannabis dispensary chain.

Acquired NuLeaf Inc. in Nevada, which includes a massive cultivation plant and processing facility.

And it launched its flower brands, The Bank and Seche in Massachusetts.

But Jushi’s stock is still well off its highs.

When Dan wrote me last week, Jushi traded around $1.60 per share. Since then, it fell to around $1.49 per share.

JUSHF rose 2% on Monday as the rest of the market sold off. That’s not market-beating movement, but it’s something to consider.

The stock is about $0.80 below its 50-day simple moving average — which is bearish.

JUSHF Cannabis Power Rating

Let’s look at our Cannabis Power Ratings system to see where JUSHF ranks among other cannabis stocks.

Overall, the stock scores a 32, which is “Bearish,” with a 12 on momentum and a 60 on value.

JUSHF has crashed 74% in the last 12 months. Monday’s 2% jump was nice to see, but it’s too soon to tell if this is a sustainable uptrend.

So let’s focus on its value.

JUSHF Value + Holdings

I compared its price-to ratios (earnings, sales and book values) to industry averages. In this case, the program I use compared Jushi to the agriculture industry.

For the record, the program I use puts most cannabis growers in the agriculture industry.

Right now, JUSHF has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, compared to the industry average of 13.4 — so Jushi is about half the average … which is good in terms of value.

Its price-to-sales ratio is 1.22, while the industry average is 4.22 — another good sign for JUSHF’s value.

However, its price-to-book ratio is 1.39 … a bit higher than the industry average of 1.14.

All of this suggests that JUSHF is a decent value when compared to other industry-related stocks.

Long-Term Potential for JUSHF

To answer Dan’s question, I think there are strong long-term prospects for JUSHF, but I don’t know if the 2% uptick at the beginning of the week is enough to go on.

That is the biggest issue I have right now with this and other cannabis stocks.

I just don’t know if we have hit a bottom yet.

If the broader market downturn continues, it will present stronger headwinds for the entire cannabis market. Investors are watching two things right now: the overall trend in stock prices and cannabis legalization efforts.

Bottom line: JUSHF is expanding more into Nevada and growing product offerings in other states. And it’s doing so at a pace as not to overextend. Acquiring a cultivation and processing facility along with new retail keeps potential supply issues to a minimum.

In all, I want to see a more profound uptrend in the stock before I would sign off on a buy here.

That’s all for me this week.

One more thing: Any questions? You can get Money & Markets swag by submitting a question for me, Adam O’Dell or Charles Sizemore that we’ll use in any of our videos. Just send us your questions and feedback.

Where to Find Us

Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified each and every time we post a new video.

We have a lot of great weekly video features on our channel, including:

Ask Adam Anything — Where I get to sit down with Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and ask him any question (from you or me) and get his insights into the stock market.

Investing With Charles — Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore and I talk about all things related to stocks and the economy, including comparing stocks to give you the best investment advice.

The Stock Power Podcast — My weekly podcast where I highlight a top-rated stock in our Stock Power Ratings system.

All these series are on our YouTube channel.

Also, you can follow me on Twitter (@InvestWithMattC), where I’ll give you even more insights, not just in the cannabis market. You can also check out my new Stock Power Daily series on the Money & Markets website. I give you a new stock every day that I expect to outperform the market based on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets