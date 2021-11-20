Inflation is up — 0.9% in October alone.

That’s pushing prices for nearly everything higher.

Logic would tell you that means people are less likely to spend money on things they want and focus on what they need.

When prices go up, we tighten our wallets to save for things like groceries and gas. We don’t spend money on new clothes or expensive electronics.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’ll show you a trend that suggests retail sales aren’t struggling as we head into the busiest shopping period of the year. I’ll also tell you how you can invest in the trend for strong profits.

Retail Forecasts Suggest Big Holiday Shopping Season

Americans spend the most money shopping between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The holiday shopping season is where retail companies push out new products in the hopes of attracting profits.

And this year could be the biggest retail season in the U.S., by far.

An annual survey by the National Retail Federation suggests holiday retail sales will hit $843.4 billion in the U.S. this year.

For context, 10 years ago, that figure was $553.3 billion and 20 years ago, it was only around $400 million.

In 2020, Americans dropped $777.3 billion over the holidays.

From just last year, we are looking at an 8.5% increase in holiday spending.

In today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to show you the trend that suggests the retail rebound is legit and how you can play it for big profits heading into a record-breaking holiday shopping season.

Plus: I’ll update you on my sell recommendation from last week.

