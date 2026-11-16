The headlines were ugly last week.

The market action? Fantastic.

Investors were still trying to make sense of Jensen Huang’s scandals and his ouster as Nvidia (NVDA) CEO, while Microsoft (MSFT) threw a wrench into the global economy with a major outage that took down email for some of the world’s biggest companies.

The icing on the cake was a botched equipment upgrade that led to the shutdown of every airport in America.

And yet…

All 11 major industrial sectors finished the week higher. Energy led the pack, with the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) up 5.4%.

And despite the chaotic headlines from the tech sector all week, tech stocks had a really strong week. The State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gained 3.4%.

So, what conclusions can we reach from this?

To start, you should never trade off the headlines.

I’ve never believed the market was “efficient” in an academic sense. If I did, I wouldn’t make my living as an active trader. But the market prices in breaking news fast.

By the time you read a headline, it’s already old news to the power brokers on Wall Street. They have better access to information than you or I ever will.

That’s OK. We also have advantages that they can’t match. We can focus on smaller, thinly traded stocks or options that the “smart money” can’t realistically trade without moving the market.

Regardless, we’re not going to make money trading headlines. That’s a recipe for continuously being late to the party.

That’s why we follow a system.

And as I wrote last week , my system has been consistently telling us that buying the dip in energy is the right move.

Great!

What else is my system telling us to do today?

Let’s take a look…

Energy Makes a Comeback

Energy took a beating following the election, as traders assumed that Democratic control of Congress would mean a quick end to the Iran war… and policies that are generally less friendly to the oil and gas industries.

But as I have been saying all year, the bull market in energy isn’t about Iran.

Obviously, a major war in the Middle East has resulted in elevated crude oil prices. But energy stocks were already trending higher – and had rated “Bullish” in my system – long before the bombs started dropping.

You see, following the September 11, 2001 attacks, energy independence became a national priority, and America’s oilmen rose to the challenge.

New fracking technology massively expanded American energy production… eventually leading to a glut. By 2014, the U.S. was producing too much oil.

The market was oversupplied… prices collapsed… and industry conditions were awful. Weaker players went out of business or were consolidated. And new production all but ground to a halt, as investing in an oversupplied market made no sense.

Well, a decade later, we have a different energy market. The glut has been absorbed. The remaining players are stronger and financed more conservatively.

And they’re minting money.

But are they still good investments, or has that ship sailed?

Let’s see what my system says.

As I do every week, I ran my customary screen of the biggest movers in the sector that were still within 10% of their 52-week highs. The idea is to look for solid, market-leading stocks that are getting stronger.

Here’s what I came up with:

I don’t share the Green Zone Power Ratings here because those are for paying Green Zone Fortunes subscribers.

But I’ll tell you this much: Of the eight stocks that made the cut, seven are “Bullish.” Five are “Strong Bullish.” And every one of those five scores a 94 or higher out of 100.

So, in case there was any doubt, energy is still the highest-rated sector in the market. And I believe its monster run is just getting started.

Any Hidden Gems in Materials?

Last week was so strong that even the worst-performing sector, materials, finished solidly in the green.

Of course, not every stock went up. There were a few stragglers.

Are any of them worth buying on the dip?

Let’s see what my system says.

I ran my customary screen of the sector’s biggest losers for the week that are still trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. The idea is to find beaten-down gems that look poised to recover.

Very few of the losers from last week were near their 52-week lows, so I had to relax that criteria.

Here’s what I came up with:

My system isn’t loving materials right now. Only one stock on the list, rates as “Bullish,” gold miner Newmont Corp (NEM).

And Newmont doesn’t just clear that bar. It rates as “Strong Bullish”!

That’s notable, because gold has had a rough few months.

The yellow metal is considered the ultimate “anti-dollar.” When the greenback is losing value and investors are losing confidence in the Federal Reserve, gold tends to shine.

When the dollar is rising – and investors still hope the Fed isn’t completely incompetent – gold tends to suffer.

Lately, Wall Street has shifted from expecting rate cuts to bracing for rate hikes. That has helped push the dollar higher… and sent gold into a 30% correction.

So is gold ready to bounce?

Maybe. Keep in mind that Green Zone isn’t a market timing model. It isn’t designed to signal a trade to the exact day.

But the “Strong Bullish” rating on Newmont suggests that better days are ahead.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today

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