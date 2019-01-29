Chart Shows Wall Street Only Has Eyes for Apple Earnings Today

All of Wall Street is eyeing Apple today, and the company remains a major barometer of how investors feel about the market as a whole.

The iPhone maker and global tech giant, the first U.S. company to top $1 trillion in valuation, is set to report its quarterly earnings after the closing bell today, and the broader market is trading in lockstep with Apple through morning trading.

Apple stock is down 33 percent since reaching its record high of $233.47 in October, and Tuesday’s announcement is one of the most highly anticipated quarterly reports in years for investors.

Today’s report comes just four weeks after Apple warned its quarterly revenue would be about 7 percent below previous projections, primarily due to weaker sales in China amid the ongoing tariffs battle between Washington and Beijing.

Apple is currently less expensive than the broader market, trading at 13 times forward earnings compared to the S&P 500’s valuation of more than 15 times.

