China Detains Former Canadian Diplomat. Reprisal for Huawei Arrest?

A former Canadian diplomat has been detained in China in what appears to be retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive at the request of U.S. authorities, a move that has infuriated Beijing and hurt hurt efforts to get a new trade deal done.

It is not immediately clear if the arrest of Michael Kovrig, an employee of International Crisis Group in China, is a direct retaliation for the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1. Meng is accused by the U.S. of skirting sanctions placed on Iran, and her arrest has stoked fears of reprisal against the foreign business community in China.

Per Reuters:

“International Crisis Group is aware of reports that its North East Asia Senior Adviser, Michael Kovrig, has been detained in China,” the think-tank said in a statement. “We are doing everything possible to secure additional information on Michael’s whereabouts as well as his prompt and safe release,” it added. China’s Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Public Security did not respond immediately to questions faxed about Kovrig’s detention. The exact reason for the detention, which was made sometime early this week, according to the sources, was not immediately clear. The Canadian embassy declined to comment, referring queries to Ottawa. Calls to Kovrig’s phones were not answered.

Kovrig speaks Mandarin and worked as a diplomat in Beijing and Hong Kong from 2003 to 2016. He began working full-time for the International Crisis Group in February of 2017.