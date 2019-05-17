With China propping up its propaganda media network this week in regards to the trade war, the president of a semiconductor company owned by Huawei also is ramping up the rhetoric after the Trump administration moved to bar the Chinese telecom giant from U.S. networks.

The trade war launched by the US is becoming more and more like real war. At its core is the US resorts to unscrupulous means to suppress China while China is committed to crushing US arrogance.

He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, a semiconductor company owned by Huawei, wrote a letter that was made public on Monday, saying employees had embarked on the most stirring journey in tech history making backup products for Huawei that will finally be put to use.

At least they would have been put to use until Trump issued an executive order Wednesday effectively banning Huawei tech and services as “foreign adversaries” deemed to pose “unacceptable risks” to U.S. national security.

Huawei wasn’t singled out in the executive order, but the intent is clear. The Department of Commerce now has 150 days to come up with regulations, and Huawei will now need to be approved when attempting to obtain American technology.

Tingbo’s letter states that “cutting off supplies from the U.S. will not defeat Huawei, which has long been preparing for the dark moment,” and that the Trump administration’s alleged “barbaric” treatment of the company “can be viewed as a declaration of war.”

The letter, per Global Times: