China might be willing to accept an economic recession in order to win the trade war and hurt U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection chances, according to global investors interviewed by CNBC.

Just this week China suspended purchase of all U.S. agriculture products, hitting American farmers where it hurts, and also weaponized its currency, the yuan, by letting it fall to politically sensitive 7.0-to-$1 ratio. Both are high-risk measures that put Chinese businesses and the country’s economy at risk — but that’s just a preview of what China could be willing to do to defeat Trump and get a better long-term deal more in Beijing’s favor.

China’s latest moves came after Trump shocked the world with the announcement of 10% tariffs on the final $300 billion worth of Chinese imports to go into effect on Sept. 1.

Per CNBC: