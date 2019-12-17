Closing Bell: Boeing’s 737 Max Problem Trickles Downhill

News of plans by Boeing Co. to suspend 737 Max production started a ripple effect Tuesday while analysts said things will extend beyond the Renton, Washington, production facility, the markets again hit new record highs and more in Tuesday’s Closing Bell on Money and Markets.

Supply chain effects could already be felt Tuesday as Boeing (NYSE: BA) suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) were down about 2% in midday trading. General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) — another Boeing supplier — was also down slightly, about 0.6% just before the closing bell.

“This is the country’s biggest single manufactured export product,” Teal Group aircraft industry analyst Richard Aboulafia told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Airbus SE (Over-the-Counter: EADSY), on the other hand, was up around 0.8%.

Money and Markets: Closing Bell

S&P 500: 3,192 (+1 point, +0.03%)

DOW: 28,267 (+31.2 points, +0.1%)

NASDAQ: 8,823 (+9.1 points, +0.1%)

GOLD: $1,476.00 (+1.00, +0.07%*)

BITCOIN: $6,606.56 (-3.7%*)

U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD:1.88%

*as of 4:10 p.m. EST

Golden Nuggets

Many precious metals analysts suggest silver could reach $18 an ounce in 2020, according to a report by Kitco News.

RJO Futures projects silver to close out 2020 at around $17.50 an ounce while Dutch bank ABN AMRO said it expects silver to average $16.60 for most of the year before closing out closer to $18.

TD Securities told Kitco they see silver going even higher — as much as $20 an ounce — in 2020.

“A lot of the drags on growth, such as print episodes of deleveraging in China, tightening in the U.S, has all been flashed out. Going forward, we should see some improvement,” TD Securities strategist Daniel Ghali told Kitco.

Silver was down slightly Tuesday at $16.99 an ounce.

Cannabis Corner

A cannabis stock analyst went full grizzly bear on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) this week.

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson set a zero price target for the cannabis company, sending its shares into free-fall.

“Our view that ACB’s equity holds no value is driven by our work, which implies the company is facing a liquidity crunch that will, ultimately, risk its status as a going concern,” the analyst told Benzinga.

Part of the rationale for that thinking is the recent $160 million add to its $200 million credit facility with the Bank of Montreal.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis were down nearly 8% just minutes before the closing bell.

Stock Market Update

Crude oil prices helped energy stocks jump. U.S. crude rose as high as 1.1% to $60.89 a barrel Tuesday afternoon.

The S&P 500 was mostly flat for the day, rising a measly 0.03%. It was, however, a fifth straight day of gains for the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, to 28,267 and the the Nasdaq also rose 0.1%.

TODAY’S BIGGEST WINNERS:

(as of 3:15 p.m. EST)

Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: REGI) +27%

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE: PCG) +7.8%

Bed, Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) +10.1%

Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) +3.9%

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) +8.9%

TODAY’S BIGGEST LOSERS:

(as of 3:15 p.m. EST)

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) –4.3%

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) –9.2%

Amarin Corp. (Nasdaq: AMRN) –6.2%

Royal Bank Scotland Group PLC (NYSE: RBS) –4%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) –2.4%

Check back for the most important news and numbers each day after the Closing Bell, only on Money and Markets.