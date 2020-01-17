Closing Bell: Job Openings Fall, Markets Inch Up Slightly

U.S. markets were mostly flat to close out the week and more in Friday’s Closing Bell on Money and Markets.

The Top Story

The number of job openings fell by 561,000 to 6.8 million for November — the lowest since February 2018, according to the Labor Department.

Openings, however, still outnumbered unemployed Americans by about 1 million.

The rate of employees who quit voluntarily jumped by 39,000 while layoffs and discharges fell 46,000.

Money and Markets: Closing Bell*

S&P 500: 3,329 (+12 points, +0.3%)

DOW: 29,348 (+50 points, +0.1%)

NASDAQ: 9,388 (+31 points, +0.3%)

GOLD: $1,556.50 (+4.60, +0.3%)

BITCOIN: $8,888.98 (+221.47, +2.5%)

U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD: 1.82%

*- as of 4:20 p.m.

The Big Win

In this morning’s Wall Street Wake-Up, we told you to watch Progress Software Corp. (Nasdaq: PRGS). The company reported an earnings and revenue beat this quarter. Shares were up 3.2%.

We also told you about Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB). Pinterest closed slightly up, but Schlumberger Limited ended up losing 1%.

M&A News

Philadelphia-based Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE: CCC) is acquiring Decision Resources Group for $950 million from Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) is acquitting vet diagnostic company Covetrus Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET) for $125 million in cash.

Golden Nuggets

Even as equities markets rose, as did precious metals for the second day in a row.

Gold rose 0.3% to $1,556.50 an ounce in afternoon trading Friday. Silver was just under $18 an ounce on a 0.5% jump while platinum moved up 1.7% and palladium was up 5.5%, according to the Kitco Gold Index.

Cannabis Corner

After a day of strong gains, shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) paired back Friday. Shares dropped 0.9%.

Both Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NYSE: CRON) were both up Friday afternoon as cannabis stocks were mixed across the board.

Stock Market Update

After a brief down period in the morning, U.S. markets made slight gains in the afternoon to close out the week.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%, to 29,348. The Nasdaq rose 0.3.

Today’s Big Winners:

Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) +4.4%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) +3%

Centurylink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) +3.6%

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) +3.1%

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) +3.2%

Today’s Big Losers:

Expeditors International of Washington (Nasdaq: EXPD) -5.5%

CDW Corp. (Nasdaq: CDW) -5.1%

Netapp Inc. (Nasdaq: NTAP) -4.5%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) -4.2%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (Nasdaq: JBHT) -4.2%

