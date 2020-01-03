Select Page

Closing Bell: Stocks Pull Back from Record Highs

Jan 3, 2020

Several sectors took a hit in Friday trading following a U.S. airstrike in Iraq and more in Friday’s Closing Bell on Money & Markets.

Financial stocks, technology, health care and airlines saw a lot of gains erased Friday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran ratcheted up following a U.S. airstrike killing a top Iranian general.

Defense contractors like Northrup Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) and Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) all posted afternoon gains and both U.S. and Brent crude oil were up in response to the attack.

S&P 500: 3,234 (-23 points, -0.7%)
DOW: 28,634 (-233 points, -0.8%)
NASDAQ: 9,020 (-71 points, -0.8%)
GOLD: $1,548.93* (+24.43, +1.6%)
BITCOIN: $7,304.42* (+5.3%)
U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD: 1.79%
*as of 4:04 p.m. EST

Golden Nuggets

On the heels of the U.S. airstrike in Iraq, gold prices soared Friday.

The precious metal jumped $19 to around $1,548 an ounce in afternoon trading. Other metals were also up as investors leaned in to safe havens.

Silver was up over $18 an ounce while platinum jumped past $982 and palladium surpassed $1,960.

Cannabis Corner

Cannabis stocks closed out the shortened week mostly down.

The Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) was down around 1% in Friday afternoon trading. The Global X Cannabis ETF (Nasdaq: POTX) was down more than 1%.

Other cannabis stocks, like Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Abbvie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) were also down Friday afternoon.

Stock Market Update

The S&P 500 closed down 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 233 points, or 0.8%, to 28,634. The index briefly dropped 368 points.

The Nasdaq dropped 0.8%.

Today’s Big Winners:

(as of 3:15 p.m. EST)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) +11%

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) +7.6%

Northrup Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) +5.2%

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) +3.3%

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) +3.6%

Today’s Big Losers:

(as of 3: 15 p.m. EST)

Incyte Corp. (Nasdaq: INCY) -10%

American Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL) -4.3%

HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE: HFC) -6.8%

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) -3.6%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) -1.7%

