When the economy is booming, there are jobs aplenty, and things are moving in a good direction; we are very confident about the future. And that means a bump in consumer discretionary spending.

For 11 years, we had the longest bull run in stock market history.

Times were great.

We had money burning a hole in our pockets. And we couldn’t wait to spend it on non-essential items, like televisions, cars or vacations.

But things have changed thanks to the coronavirus.

And one sector of the stock market plunged more than 34% during the coronavirus crash in March.

We may be entering a new phase now.

The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLY) — an exchange-traded fund tracking some of the biggest consumer discretionary stocks — jumped more than 70% since reaching a low in March 2020.

It topped out at around $153 per share at the first of September but has pulled back slightly since.

The ETF holds companies like Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) — the parent company of discount department store chain T.J. Maxx.

Consumer Discretionary ETF Pulls Back Slightly

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I talk with Money & Markets’ Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and contributor Charles Sizemore about three consumer discretionary stocks.

We’ll examine what each of these three consumer discretionary companies do and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these three companies — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking at these specific stocks and give our analysis on each one.

