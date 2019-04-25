With the field of Democratic hopefuls hitting 20 today with Joe Biden announcing his intentions, the candidates are trying to separate themselves from the pack with unique policy proposals and Cory Booker is the latest, proposing a $1,000 “baby bond” for all U.S. newborns.

The baby bond proposal has quickly become the centerpiece of the New Jersey Senator’s campaign, and he says it would help Americans, and black Americans in particular, raise their median wealth and combat income inequality.

The program would provide every baby born in the U.S. with a $1,000 savings account. There is no mention whether babies born from parents in the U.S. illegally also would be afforded such a windfall.

The government (taxpayers) would automatically deposit up to another $2,000 into that account each year, depending on family income. So minors in low-income families would get a larger chunk of that $2,000 maximum.

The funds would be locked into the savings account until the person hits 18 years old, and uses for the money would be limited to paying for college, buying a house or saving for retirement.

A wealth tax on the richest Americans would pay for Booker’s program proposal, which would cost about $60 billion a year.

The U.S. Treasury Department would manage the accounts and pay out a nice 3% annual return rate, according to a report by CNBC.

Analysis says Booker’s proposal would raise the median wealth among young black Americans from $2,900 to $57,845, and young white Americans would see their median wealth rise from $46,000 to $79,159.

CNBC also notes that wealth gap between the haves and the have-nots has only gotten worse.

Since 1983, median income for white families overall was $105,369 compared to $13,324 for black families. By 2016, the gap widened to $171,000 for white families and $17,409 for black families.

The average white family today has $157,884 saved for retirement, and the average black family has just $25,212 in retirement savings.

