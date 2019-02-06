Talk about a bad beat.

Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX informed investors that it cannot repay most of the $190 million in client holdings after its 30-year-old founder, Gerald Cotten, died due to complications from Crohn’s disease while traveling in India.

Cotten is the only person who has the passwords to the company’s “cold storage” where most of the crypto is held, supposedly for safe keeping.

Usually hackers are the biggest threat to crypto. Until now.

QuadrigaCX has filed for creditor protection.

Per CoinDesk via Gizmodo:

The exchange holds roughly 26,500 bitcoin ($92.3 million USD), 11,000 bitcoin cash ($1.3 million), 11,000 bitcoin cash SV ($707,000), 35,000 bitcoin gold ($352,000), nearly 200,000 litecoin ($6.5 million) and about 430,000 ether ($46 million), totaling $147 million, according to the affidavit. It was not clear what portion of the exchange’s crypto holding were kept in cold storage, versus its hot wallet. In the affidavit, Robertson explained that “only a minimal amount of coins” were stored in the hot wallet, but specifics were not provided.

Cotten’s widow, Jennifer Robertson, said Cotten held “sole responsibility for handling the funds and coins,” and that no other member of the team can access the stored funds.