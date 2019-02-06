Wall Street Defends Buybacks from Sanders, Schumer Attacks

This week Sens. Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders said they are working on legislation to curb company stock buybacks unless they pay a $15 minimum wage and offer better benefits to their workers, and Wall Street is firing back with one strategist noting: “Good companies buy back their shares.”

“Buyback activity is, if anything, a complement to other corporate activities that are more long-term in nature.”

Stock buybacks soared to a record $1.04 trillion in 2018 during a historic bull market fresh on the heels of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that cut the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

Schumer and Sanders argue that such a spike exacerbates income inequality because capital owners have seen their portfolios and wealth grow in value while middle management down to the working class deal with meager-to-flat wage increases.

Per CNBC:

Buybacks aggravate inequality

Taking these claims in order, the senators hold that share buybacks don’t benefit the vast majority of Americans. When a stock buyback occurs, a company chooses to use its excess cash to repurchase a predeteremined amount of its own stock. Repurchased shares are absorbed by the company, and the number of outstanding shares on the market is reduced. That has the effect of enriching those who’d then own a relatively larger slice of a company by making each share more valuable. Even armed with statistics from Goldman Sachs it’s not difficult to see how this could widen the income gap between the nation’s richest and poorest households.