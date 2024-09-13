It’s tough to narrow down your shortlist of stocks to invest in. That’s where Green Zone Power Ratings comes in!

Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s system helps everyone on the Money & Markets team find the best stocks in all corners of the market.

If a stock is on our shortlist, we first find out how it performs in Green Zone Power Ratings.

Adam began crafting his system long before joining our team as chief investment strategist. He spent years perfecting his algorithms that analyze thousands of stocks.

All of that hard work has created stock analysis that’s easy to understand.

The system does all the math for us, but Green Zone Power Ratings boils down to six essential factors:

Momentum. Size. Volatility. Value. Quality. Growth.

Let’s put it into practice.

What’s Behind Green Zone Power Ratings

Adam’s Green Zone Power Ratings system is easy to use. Here’s what it says currently about Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock as an example.

Each stock earns an overall rating that falls into one of five categories:

Strong Bullish (81-100).

Bullish (61-80).

Neutral (41-60).

Bearish (21-40).

High-Risk (0-20).

You can see here that Apple stock currently rates a “Neutral” 49 out of 100. That means the stock is expected to follow the broader market over the next 12 months. If the S&P 500 gains 10% by next September, Green Zone Power Ratings says AAPL should do about the same.

Looking at its individual factors, AAPL rates well on Momentum (74). It’s gained almost 28% over the last year, beating out the S&P 500’s 25% gain over the same time.

It also rates well on Growth (95) and Quality (99) thanks to solid revenue and profit margins. The company reported $85.7 billion in revenue for the previous quarter, a 4.8% year-over-year growth rate. Operating income also increased 10% over the last year to $25.3 billion.

Its operating margin is currently 31.3%, compared to the average for the communication equipment industry of minus-10%.

However, Apple’s massive size and high valuations are dragging its overall rating down. Apple’s market cap has topped $3.3 trillion, which means it’s going to take a lot of capital to move the needle and grow the stock further.

I dug deeper into the stock there to highlight why AAPL is slated to track the market from here, but we’ve made it easy to analyze a stock at a glance.

You can see a stock’s “action to take” depending on where it lands on the spectrum. To learn more about these rankings and what each action means, check out the table below:

Green Zone Power Ratings is at the core of what we do here at Money & Markets. And we’ll continue highlighting its analysis here in Money & Markets Daily.

Until next time,

Chad Stone

Managing Editor, Money & Markets